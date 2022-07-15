Demi Lovato Explains Recent Facial Injury & Encounters With Aliens on ‘Kimmel’: Watch

Demi Lovato just suffered a facial injury, released their brand new single, “Substance,” and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — all within a span of 24 hours. Since the show must go on, Lovato braved her Kimmel appearance on Thursday (July 14) and used the opportunity to tell guest host, former NASA engineer Mark Rober, about how the injury occurred.

“So I was picking something up off the floor that I dropped. I’m a huge fan of crystals. I have literally a huge amethyst that is about this tall. I went to bend down to pick something up and I didn’t see the amethyst and I hit my head and I had to get three stitches last night in my face,” the 29-year-old explained.

She continued, “I called my doctor and I was like, ‘Hey, I just hit my face. Do I need stitches?’ So he was like, ‘FaceTime me.’ So we FaceTimed, and I was like, ‘I have Kimmel tomorrow. What do I do?’ So I did what any sane person would do, and made a TikTok before I even told anyone about it.”

Lovato poked fun at their injury via TikTok in a video featuring one of the app’s most popular audios, and had one hand covering part of their forehead and eye. “Nobody’s gonna know,” a voice said in the TikTok audio. “They’re gonna know,” another voice replied, as Lovato took her hand to reveal a slightly bloody scar. “F–k!” she mouthed in the video.

The singer’s conversation on the late-night show then pivoted to alien life. Speaking on the behalf of the scientist community, Rober explained that he believes in life beyond our universe, which Lovato said she agrees with.

“I have seen stuff,” Lovato told Rober, referencing her alien-centric show, Unidentified With Demi Lovato. “But I’ve also had really incredible experiences after meditating in the desert, and you just see stuff appear and it blows your mind. It kind of shatters your reality for a second and then you’re like, ‘Wow, this universe is so big.’ You feel so little, but also like we have so much meaning at the same time.”

Watch Lovato talk about extraterrestrial life and her head injury, as well as perform her hit “Confident” with help from a toy train: