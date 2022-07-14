Demi Lovato Injures Face, Needs Stitches Ahead of ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Appearance

There’s not exactly ever a convenient moment to split your head open, but doing it right before you’re supposed to go on national television is definitely one of the less ideal times. That, however, is exactly what happened to Demi Lovato Wednesday (July 13), who shared in a TikTok that their forehead would need stitches after hitting it on a crystal just one day before being scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter appears in the new TikTok with one hand covering part of her forehead and eye as one of the app’s most viral audio tracks plays. “Nobody’s gonna know,” a voice says in the track.

“They’re gonna know,” says another, right as Lovato takes away her hand to reveal a still slightly bloody gash. “F–k!” the “Cool for the Summer” vocalist mouths.

“Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow?” she wrote in the TikTok’s caption.

Thursday’s (July 14) appearance on Kimmel comes just before Lovato releases “Substance,” the second track from their eighth studio album Holy Fvck, which drops Aug. 19. It follows lead single “Skin of My Teeth,” a punk-rock rager that arrived alongside a music video in June.

The musician recently teased “Substance” on Instagram, posting a quick video of herself dancing and singing along to the lyrics: “I know we’re all f–king exhausted — am I in my head or have we all lost it?”

“So I ask myself: Am I the only one looking for substance?” the electric guitar-led song continues. “Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless/ Don’t wanna end up in a casket/ head full of maggots, body full of jack s–t/ I get an abundance/ Am I the only one looking for substance?”

See Demi’s TikTok below: