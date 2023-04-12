×
 
Demi Lovato Says ‘This Generation Is Hungry’ for the Emo Music She Grew Up With

"I don't know what I'm going to write about on my next album because I'm so happy," the star tells 'CBS Mornings.'

Demi Lovato‘s latest album Holy Fvck feels like a rebirth for the pop star — and for good reason. Speaking with CBS Mornings, the Disney Channel alum revealed that making the LP put her more in line with the emo music she loved as a teen.

“I grew up listening to this music and so I wanted to go back to my roots,” she said of the genre in an interview during the segment, aired on Wednesday (April 12). “Whether you’re going through depression of having fun with your friends, there’s so many emotions in this music. I think this generation is hungry for it.”

Lovato continued, “Whether its angst, whether it’s falling in love, sadness…I’ve always just made music to be an inspiration to other people while also doing what I love. I’m definitely in a really good place. I don’t know what I’m going to write about on my next album because I’m so happy. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Released on Aug. 19, Holy Fvck debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Elsewhere, the album topped the Top Rock, Top Alternative and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts.

Watch Lovato talk about making emo music in the video above.

