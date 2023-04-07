×

Demi Lovato Was Left Out of Disney Channel’s ‘Wand ID Compilation’ & Fans Have Thoughts

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Raven-Symoné, Jenna Ortega, Jonas Brothers, Zendaya and more were all featured in the celebratory clip.

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato attends Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. JC Olivera/GI

Disney Channel celebrated 40 years of broadcasting this month, kicking off April with a “Wand ID Compilation,” featuring a montage of some of today’s biggest stars back in their Disney days, taking part in the iconic outlining of Mickey Mouse ears with a wand.

Demi Lovato

While celebrities like Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Raven-Symoné, Jenna Ortega, Jonas Brothers, Zendaya and many, many more appeared in the clip, fans noticed someone in particular who was missing. Demi Lovato, who was a staple on the Disney Channel in the late 2000s through TV shows like Sonny With a Chance and the Camp Rock films, was absent from the wand ID compilation.

While Disney Channel hasn’t revealed why Lovato was left out of the 40-year anniversary celebration clip, the “29” singer has been outspoken about some of their difficult experiences growing up in the DC bubble, which they called “Disney High.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Lovato began directing their very first feature film, which will stream on Hulu sometime in 2024. Along with Nicola Marsh, the pop star will co-direct Child Star, a Hulu Original documentary film that promises to “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars,” according to a release.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” the Disney Channel alum said in a statement. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”

Billboard has reached out Disney Channel for comment on the wand ID compilation. See below for some fan reactions to the alleged snub.

