Demi Lovato Reimagines Daisy Jones & The Six’s ‘Let Me Down Easy’

Demi Lovato presented a convincing argument as to why they should join Daisy Jones & The Six when they unveiled their version of the fictional-turned-real band’s “Let Me Down Easy” on Friday (Aug. 11).

The song features the same swinging guitars and harmonies as the original, complete with Lovato’s characteristically powerful vocals as they belt the chorus, “If you’re gonna let me down / Let me down easy.”

“Let Me Down Easy” originally appeared on the band’s debut album Aurora, co-written and produced by Blake Mills and released in March of this year. The record has since accumulated over 50 million times and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Soundtracks chart. The band, which was subject of the successful Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six, is comprised of fictional characters Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) and Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chaon).

Lovato, meanwhile, is prepping a Revamped album featuring rocked-out versions of her biggest hits. The album is slated for a September 15 release and will feature the reimagined guitar-heavy versions of the previously released “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version),” “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool For the Summer (Rock Version).”

Listen to Lovato’s “Let Me Down Easy” below.