Demi Lovato Updates ‘Cool For the Summer’ With New Rock Version: Listen

Demi Lovato just gave an update to one of her chart-topping classics. On Thursday (May 25), the “29” singer released the rock version of their hit “Cool for the Summer.”

The new, rollicking version of the track swaps the original’s poppy synths and uptempo instrumentation for a darker sound backed by electric guitars and grittier lyric delivery from Lovato. “Take me down into your paradise/ Don’t be scared, ’cause I’m your body type/ Just something that we wanna try/ ‘Cause you and I, we’re cool for the summer,” she sings on the new version of the hit.

“Cool For the Summer” was originally released in 2015 as the first single from the artist’s fifth studio album, Confident. The track served as one of the biggest hits of Lovato’s career in the 2010s, peaking at No. 10 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100; it spendt a total of 20 weeks on the chart. The song’s suggestive and sexually explorative themes have also made it a Pride Month staple.

The rock version of “Cool For the Summer” arrives two months after Lovato released the rock version of her 2013 hit “Heart Attack” to celebrate its 10th anniversary. At the time, the singer explained they wanted a new version of the song that was more representative of the rock music presented on their newest album, Holy Fvck. “I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music,” Lovato said in a press release at the time.

Listen to the rock version of “Cool For the Summer” in the video above.