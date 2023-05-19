Demi Lovato Is Giving ‘Cool for the Summer’ a Rock Remix: Check Out the Sneak Peek

Demi Lovato is here to rock this summer. As announced via a sneak peek video Thursday (May 18), the singer will be revisiting “Cool for the Summer” — one of her biggest hits — by dropping a rock remix of the electro-pop track later this month.

In a 10-second teaser, Lovato is in a studio re-recording the pre-chorus of their 2015 smash. But this time, instead of being accompanied by synths and hooky background vocals, the Grammy nominee sings over pounding drums and razor-edged electric guitar.

“Go tell your mother 😏,” Lovato captioned the video, a play on one of the song’s lyrics. “Cool For the Summer (Rock Version) 5/25.”

Produced by Max Martin and Ali Payami, “Cool for the Summer” was originally released eight years ago as the lead single from Lovato’s fifth studio album, Confident. The song peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, whereas the album bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

About seven years later in March 2022, the song had something of a renaissance. A sped-up version of “Cool for the Summer” started trending on TikTok, and Lovato ended up releasing an official sped-up remix that April.

The rock remix of “Cool for the Summer” will sound more akin than the original to the style of music Lovato has been releasing more recently. Last year, she made a very deliberate departure from pop music — even hosting a joking funeral ceremony for the genre — and released a strictly hard rock album titled Holy Fvck, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

See Demi Lovato’s “Cool For the Summer (Rock Version)” teaser below: