Demi Lovato Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jutes: ‘I’m Just So Grateful I Get to Call You Mine’

It’s official: Demi Lovato‘s relationship with boyfriend Jutes went public on Saturday (Aug. 20) thanks to a sweet post celebrating the singer’s 30th birthday.

“Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine,” Jutes captioned a slideshow of the happy couple on Instagram. “Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u.”

The “29” singer shared her happiness in a comment on the post. “YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD,” she declared. “I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you [heart emojis] this post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much.”

One day earlier, Jutes also shouted out Lovato’s new album Holy Fvck on his social feed, revealing that he co-wrote single “Substance” as well as album cuts “City of Angels and “Happy Ending.” “Honored to play a small part in such a monumental album. so proud of u demi, it’s a treat to watch u rip,” he wrote. “I was blown away to see billboard rate happy ending as their fav song on the album. i left that session praying everyone else loved it as much as i did. it just had the magic and i couldn’t stop thinking about it afterwards.”

The relationship marks the “Skin of My Teeth” singer’s first public romance since breaking off their whirlwind engagement to actor Max Ehrich in September 2020.

Check out Jutes’ adorable birthday tribute to Lovato below.