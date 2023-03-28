Demi Lovato Wishes ‘Sweet Angel’ Jutes Happy Birthday: ‘You’re a Literal Dream Come True’

Demi Lovato’s singer-songwriter boyfriend Jutes turned 31 years old on Tuesday (March 28) and the “29” star took to Instagram to celebrate their sweetheart.

“My sweet angel – it’s officially your birthday!!!” Lovato captioned a series of romantic, cuddly photos of the adorable duo. “I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self. I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine. Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more.”

Lovato’s relationship with Jutes marks their first public romance since breaking off their engagement to actor Max Ehrich in September 2020. For his part, tattooed indie artist Jutes helped write multiple songs on Lovato’s most recent album Holy Fvck, including second single “Substance” as well as “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in August 2022, just days after Lovato coyly gushed about Jutes in an interview with Extra. “This person inspired so much of the album because … well, it’s just, like, the way that it makes you feel,” she shared. “And also that connection with someone that you have that you know is going to last forever is so special and so important. But most importantly, you have to find someone that’s your best friend, that makes you laugh. Laughing is so important to me. And I’m just, like, constantly laughing.”