Demi Lovato Shares Birthday Cupcakes With Hilarious Reference to Viral ‘Poot’ Meme

Demi Lovato celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday (Aug. 20), and the festivities included poking fun at a viral Internet meme of herself.
In a video posted to TikTok, the “Cool for the Summer” singer shared her array of birthday cakes for the celebration. “So I just want to show you guys my cakes,” Lovato said in the clip, showing off a “gorgeous” sparkly silver, heart-shaped cake with “31” written in frosting and a “cute” rainbow-colored cookie cake.
The last treat, however, took fans by surprise. “This one is so Poot,” Lovato exclaimed with a laugh before showing off a box of cupcakes with photos of her fictional, Tumblr-born, long lost twin sister, Poot. “FREE POOT,” she captioned the post, in reference to the character’s hilarious lore of Poot’s fate of spending her entire life locked away in a basement. The photo used to represent Poot is a washed out photo of Lovato from 2015.
Lovato, who recently parted ways with her manager Scooter Braun, is in the process prepping a Revamped album featuring rocked-out versions of her biggest hits. The album is slated for a September 15 release and will feature the reimagined guitar-heavy versions of the previously released “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version),” “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool For the Summer (Rock Version).”
Watch her Poot birthday TikTok below.