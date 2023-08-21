×
Demi Lovato Shares Birthday Cupcakes With Hilarious Reference to Viral ‘Poot’ Meme

"Free Poot!" Lovato wrote in a TikTok video showing off her birthday desserts.

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 03, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Demi Lovato celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday (Aug. 20), and the festivities included poking fun at a viral Internet meme of herself.

In a video posted to TikTok, the “Cool for the Summer” singer shared her array of birthday cakes for the celebration. “So I just want to show you guys my cakes,” Lovato said in the clip, showing off a “gorgeous” sparkly silver, heart-shaped cake with “31” written in frosting and a “cute” rainbow-colored cookie cake.

The last treat, however, took fans by surprise. “This one is so Poot,” Lovato exclaimed with a laugh before showing off a box of cupcakes with photos of her fictional, Tumblr-born, long lost twin sister, Poot. “FREE POOT,” she captioned the post, in reference to the character’s hilarious lore of Poot’s fate of spending her entire life locked away in a basement. The photo used to represent Poot is a washed out photo of Lovato from 2015.

Lovato, who recently parted ways with her manager Scooter Braun, is in the process prepping a Revamped album featuring rocked-out versions of her biggest hits. The album is slated for a September 15 release and will feature the reimagined guitar-heavy versions of the previously released “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version),” “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool For the Summer (Rock Version).”

Watch her Poot birthday TikTok below.

@ddlovato

FREE POOT 😂

♬ original sound – Demi Lovato

