×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Demi Lovato Is Back in the Studio: ‘Here We Go’

The tease comes just four months after Lovato dropped their latest album, 'Holy Fvck.'

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato performs onstage at Hard Rock Sacramento on September 22, 2022 in Wheatland, California. Kevin Mazur/GI for DL

It’s been just four months since Demi Lovato unveiled their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, in August, but the creative juices seem to still be flowing for the singer.

Explore

Explore

Demi Lovato

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Lovato took to TikTok this week to imply that they’re working on new music. “When [you’re] getting back in the studio,” they captioned the clip, in which Lovato is seen lip syncing to a sound that says, “Here we go! Here the f— we go! Here the f— we go!”

Related

Shania Twain

Shania Twain Talks Body Image and 'Flattening' Her Breasts to Avoid Sexual Abuse By Late Stepdad

@ddlovato

😏😏😏

♬ original sound – Jessica 🎣

The Grammy-nominated Disney alum’s latest record marked a stark shift in image and sound from their revelatory 2021 album — Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. Led by the singles “Skin of My Teeth,” “Substance” and “29,” Holy Fvck took on a more rock, edgy sound. Holy Fvck features collaborations with Royal & the Serpent, YUNGBLUD, and Dead Sara, as well as writing and production credits from Warren “Oak” Felder, Michael Pollack, and Lovato themselves.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Demi explained, “One influence that really changed where I wanted to go directionally into music was Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Since You’ve Been Gone.’ It was a monster record. And I saw the transformation of her as an artist go from R&B soul pop to pop rock. And I was like, wait, that’s what I want to do.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad