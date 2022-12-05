Demi Lovato Is Back in the Studio: ‘Here We Go’

It’s been just four months since Demi Lovato unveiled their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, in August, but the creative juices seem to still be flowing for the singer.

Lovato took to TikTok this week to imply that they’re working on new music. “When [you’re] getting back in the studio,” they captioned the clip, in which Lovato is seen lip syncing to a sound that says, “Here we go! Here the f— we go! Here the f— we go!”

The Grammy-nominated Disney alum’s latest record marked a stark shift in image and sound from their revelatory 2021 album — Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. Led by the singles “Skin of My Teeth,” “Substance” and “29,” Holy Fvck took on a more rock, edgy sound. Holy Fvck features collaborations with Royal & the Serpent, YUNGBLUD, and Dead Sara, as well as writing and production credits from Warren “Oak” Felder, Michael Pollack, and Lovato themselves.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Demi explained, “One influence that really changed where I wanted to go directionally into music was Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Since You’ve Been Gone.’ It was a monster record. And I saw the transformation of her as an artist go from R&B soul pop to pop rock. And I was like, wait, that’s what I want to do.”