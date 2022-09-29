Demi Lovato Brings Ashlee Simpson Onstage for Surprise Performance of ‘La La’: Watch

Demi Lovato is dabbling in nostalgia — and is taking one of her musician friends along for the ride. During the “29” singer’s Los Angeles tour stop at the YouTube Theater on Wednesday (Sept. 28), she brought out Ashlee Simpson to provide an assist on her rendition of Simpson’s 2004 track “La La.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ashlee Simpson Demi Lovato See latest videos, charts and news

Lovato surprised fans with the guest appearance while singing “La La Land” — which charted at at No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2009 — from their debut album, Don’t Forget. Just before the song’s swooping high note, Lovato revealed who their special guest was: “Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson!” After the announcement, the crowd roared with applause.

Simpson then burst onto the stage with energy and performed the song’s infectious chorus, which Lovato helped her out with. “You make me wanna la la/ In the kitchen on the floor/ I’ll be your French maid/ When I’ll meet you at the door/ I’m like an alley cat/ Drink the milk up I want more/ You make me wanna/ You make me wanna scream,” the pair belted.

“La La” was a moderate hit for Simpson, hitting No. 86 on the Hot 100, where it charted for five weeks. It experienced more success on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay tally, where it spent seven weeks and reached a peak at No. 28.

Watch Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson perform “La La” below.