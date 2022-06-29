Demi Lovato Announces New Single ‘Substance’

Demi Lovato is continuing the rollout of their Holy Fvck era, revealing on Wednesday (June 29) that the upcoming album’s second single, “Substance,” will be arriving on July 15.

The star shared the news alongside the track’s abstract cover art, which features Lovato sitting at the base of a circular opening, as black sludge spills out.

“Substance” comes just a month after Lovato unveiled the album’s punk-leaning lead single, “Skin of My Teeth,” which features the singer belting over high-voltage guitar, “I’m alive by the skin of my teeth/ I survived when it got harder to breathe/ God d–n it I just wanna be free.”

Holy Fvck, their eighth studio album, will be arriving on August 19, 2022 via Island Records. The upcoming 16-track album will revisit Lovato’s rock and pop-punk roots and deliver a retrospective of their life experiences, according to a press release. “The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” they previously said of the album in a press statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

Holy Fvck follows Lovato’s 2021 album, Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated April 17, 2021.