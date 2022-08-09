×
Demi Lovato Teases Intense ‘Holy Fvck’ Single ’29’: Watch

The song is the latest preview off the singer's upcoming album 'Holy Fvck.'

Demi Lovato shared another sneak peek of her upcoming single “29” on social media on Tuesday (August 9).

The new TikTok shows the singer seated in the backseat of a car, bluntly staring down the camera as her voice wails: “Finally 29/ Funny just like you were at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?/ 17, 29” on the track.

Lovato’s die-hard followers flooded the comments section of the post, eagerly tying the song’s accusatory lyrics to her relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama. (The two stars began dating in 2010 when he was, yes, 29 and she was 17. The couple stayed together off and on for nearly six years before calling things off for good in the summer of 2016.)

“Ended wilmer with this one!!” one fan wrote while another commented, “YAAAAS DRAG HIM BESTIE,” their two replies racking up more than 2,000 likes between them. Still another follower chimed in, adding, “Any teen girl who dates a guy in his 20’s should listen to this. You’re a wonderful role model.”

The song will be the third single from Lovato’s forthcoming studio album Holy Fvck, which is set to drop Aug. 19 via Island Records. Coincidentally, that’s the day before Lovato rings in her 30th birthday on Aug. 20. The album was also preceded by lead tracks “Skin of My Teeth” and “Substance.”

In an exclusive interview with Billboard, Lovato — who recently began using she/her pronouns again along with they/them — hinted that Holy Fvck will be an abrupt departure from the sonic palette of her most recent albums in favor of the rock-leaning sound of her earliest LPs.

Watch Lovato’s “29” TikTok below.

@ddlovato

29 #HOLYFVCK 8.19

♬ 29 – Demi Lovato

