Def Leppard & Motley Crue Announce U.S. Dates for 2023 World Tour

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are hitting the road for another co-headlining tour. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the rock bands announced that they will be trekking across the United States in 2023, with Alice Cooper as a special guest for the series of dates.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” Joe Elliott of Def Leppard said in a statement.



“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023,” Mötley Crüe added in a joint statement. “Crüeheads, get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!”

The U.S. dates will commence on Aug. 5 with a show at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., and will make stops in Columbus, Ohio; Fargo, N.D.; Omaha, Neb.; and Tulsa, Okla. before concluding in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 18 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The new set of dates are tacked onto the end of the bands’ previously announced global portion of The World Tour, which will kick off in February with a pair of dates in New Jersey before heading to Mexico, South America, Europe and the United Kingdom.



Fans who wish to purchase presale tickets to The World Tour will need a Citi card; cardmembers will have presale access through the Citi Entertainment program starting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 p.m. local time. General on-sale to the public will begin on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full list of dates for The World Tour below.

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Tour Dates:

Feb. 10 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

Feb. 11 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

Feb. 18 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol ^

Feb. 21 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio Banorte ^

Feb. 25 Bogotá, Colombia – Simón Bolívar Metropolitan Park ^

Feb. 28 Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional ^

March 3 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida ^

March 7 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^

May 22 Sheffield, England – Bramall Lane ^

May 25 Mönchengladbach, Germany – SparkassenPark ^

May 27 Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz ^

May 29 Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome ^

May 31 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena Kraków ^

June 2 Prague, Czech Republic – Prague Rocks

June 3 Hannover, Germany – Expo Plaza ^

June 7 Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

June 9 Hyvinkää, Finland – RockFest

June 11 Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Rocks

June 14 Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

June 18 Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

June 20 Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI San Siro ^

June 23 Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo de Alges ^

June 24 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain – Auditorio Miguel Ríos ^

June 27 Thun, Switzerland – Stockhorn Arena ^

July 1 London, England – Wembley Stadium ^

July 2 Lytham, England – Lytham Festival

July 4 Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park ^

July 6 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park ^

Aug. 5 Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome ^

Aug. 8 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium ^

Aug. 11 Fargo, ND – Fargodome ^

Aug. 13 Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha ^

Aug. 16 Tulsa, OK – H.A. Chapman Stadium ^

Aug. 18 El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium ^

^ with Alice Cooper