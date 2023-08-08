Deadmau5 Announces the Final Days of His Beloved Cat Meowingtons: ‘He Touched So Many Lives’

Anyone familiar with the world of deadmau5 is well-aware of the producer’s cat, Meowingtons.

The artist has announced he’s saying goodbye to the 16-year-old feline, due to, he wrote, “some cat medical bulls–t.” In a statement posted to Instagram Monday (Aug. 7), deadmau5 shared that “yeah meowingtons is just a f—en cat, but I’ll just say to me, he’s one of my best friends.”

“i don’t say that casually,” the statement continues. “16 years. he was my peace and quiet from the beginning of this bats— crazy rollercoaster career… the entire ride. no matter how frustrated, exhausted, depressed, stressed the f— out ive been, there he is. being the first person i see when i get home from some crazy flight and lugging my bags to the front door… watching his little floor duster wobble while he comes to welcome me home… the first person i see in the morning, and the last one i see at night when i’m ready to f—en clock out on the bed.”

“well due to some cat medical bulls–t, tomorrow I have to help him cross the rainbow bridge. my heart is broken… it’s really a personal issue and normally i keep things to myself and I can kinda work through it on my own, but professor meowingtons phd is so special to all of us, i felt like i should let you know because he’s touched so many lives in stupid ways.”

The statement goes on to note that the producer, born Joel Zimmerman, will be taking “a small break” while he navigates the loss. The next scheduled deadmau5 show is Aug. 13 at Montreal’s ÎleSoniq Music Festival.

The artist provided a brief update on Tuesday (Aug. 8). In an Instagram post showing socked feet with chips crumbled around, deadmau5 wrote that he was spending some quality time at home with his beloved cat before saying goodbye. “he is very happy and lucid and isn’t suffering at all… we’re having a good time,” Zimmerman captioned the post. “He destroyed half a bag of doritos, so he’s in a good spot.”

Meowingtons is indeed well known to deadmau5 fans. In 2011, the Canadian artist launched the Meowingtons Hax Tour, naming the compilation LP made for this tour the Meowingtons Hax Tour Trax. Meowingtons’ image also graced the cover of the 2012 deadmau5 classic >album title goes here<.

The name Meowingtons was also involved in a trademark dispute in 2017, when Deadmau5 filed a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking to cancel a Florida woman’s “Meowingtons” trademark after his own application was rejected. This woman was running an online cat-centric retail story called meowingtons.com, which Zimmerman stated in the petition that he suspected was capitalizing off the popularity of his own Meowingtons content.

The woman then sued Zimmerman in a trademark fight over “Meowingtons” and “Prof. Meowingtons.” Zimmerman countersued for trademark infringement, cybersquatting and unfair competition over her site’s name.

In 2021, Meowingtons became the first animal with an OnlyFans account, with the channel offering “a closer look into the personal life of his famous owner and promises a highly-interactive experience with exclusive tracks, behind the scenes footage of deadmau5 in his studio, around his house,” along with “ongoing engagement with Meowingtons, who plans to regularly DM and will create exclusive content for fans upon request.”

Zimmerman adopted Meowingtons from the Toronto Humane Society in 2009.

See his posts below: