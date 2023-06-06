DC Young Fly Thanks Fans For Well Wishes Following Shock Death of Partner Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly broke his silence about the shocking death of his partner and the mother of the couple’s three children, Jacky Oh, last week at the age of 32. The former Wild ‘N Out cast member (born Jacklyn Smith), reportedly died in Miami on May 31 of as-yet-unannounced causes.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news DC Youngfly Jacky Oh See latest videos, charts and news

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” read a statement from Young Fly (born John Whitfield) and his family in a statement to People.

BET confirmed Oh’s passing in an Instagram post last week, which read, “We, the BET family, extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly. We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons.”

TMZ was first to report the news on Thursday, revealing that Smith died in Miami and the Young Fly was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of the show when he heard the news of her death. Oh was one of the “Wild ‘N Out girls” on the Nick Cannon-created MTV series, where she met Young Fly, with whom she shared daughters Nova and Nala and son Prince, who was born in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — who People reported is believed to have met Oh through his partner, Lauren Wood — shared the family’s statement on his socials with the additional message “Rest Easy Angel.” On Twitter, the footballer added “Don’t take life for granted, we’re here for the blink of an eye. Y’all plz love on your loved ones while they’re still here.”