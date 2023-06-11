DC Young Fly Delivers Heartfelt Speech at Jacky Oh’s Memorial Service: ‘You Had a Beautiful Soul’

DC Young Fly delivered a touching tribute during his late partner Jacky Oh‘s memorial service in Atlanta on Saturday (June 10).

During his heartwarming speech, The Wild ‘N Out star spoke passionately about his faith and love for Oh, who died unexpectedly in late May at the age of 32. The couple shared three young children together.

“I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man. God granted me that strength to have three,” Young Fly said, peering at the casket.

“You know I was trying to have seven more,” the comedian added while gyrating his hips, which drew laughter from the crowd. “She’s gonna beat me up for that one.”

On a more serious note, DC shared some touching words about his fellow Wild cast member, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith.

“I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul,” Young Fly said. “You didn’t leave us; you in heaven. Your spirit is with us, you’re still here, and he have an amazing support system. Love you. Everybody in here, keep God first.”

TMZ was first to report the news of Oh’s passing, revealing that she died in Miami and that DC was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of Wild ‘N Out when he heard the news of her death. Her cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Oh was one of the “Wild ‘N Out girls” on the Nick Cannon-created MTV series, where she met Young Fly, with whom she shared daughters Nova and Nala and son Prince, who was born in 2022.

In the days after her passing DC posted a loving tribute on Instagram.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” he wrote. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

Watch the DC Young Fly’s emotional memorial service speech on TMZ here.