Day Zero Masada 2022 Announces Lineup for September Event In Israel

Happening for the first time since 2019, Day Zero Masada on Tuesday (June 28) announced the lineup for its September event in Israel.

This bill features Italian techno star Anfisah Letyago, New York house legend Danny Tenaglia, and other assorted icons including Sasha, DJ Tennis, Art Department, Chloe Caillet, Day Zero founder Damian Lazarus and Israeli artists including Adam Ten, leader of Tel Aviv-based techno collective Dov Gummy.

Day Zero Masada 2022 will return to its namesake site, an ancient fortification located on top of an isolated rock plateau overlooking the Dead Sea on the edge of the Judean desert. A UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Israel’s most popular tourist destination, the fortification on the Masada plateau was the site of two palaces built by Herod The Great that were completed between 37 and 31 BCE.

Day Zero takes place at the base of this rock plateau, and during its inaugural event, drew 15,000 people to the sunset-to-sunrise party. “It’s the most magnificent place, and obviously in a very historically important part of the world,” Lazarus told Billboard of the show in 2019. “My idea was to kind of veer it away from the Judaism and get in connection with the Bedouin tribes and the wandering nomads of that area – people who have kind of traveled across the Dead Sea for thousands of years. That’s essentially how I thought Masada was the best possible follow-up to working with the Mayans in Tulum.”

Day Zero Masada is an offshoot of the original Day Zero party that’s happened in Tulum since 2012, and which returned to Mexico this past January after two years off due to the global pandemic. A 2021 edition of Day Zero Masada with a lineup including Charlotte De Witte and Diplo was also canceled due to the public health concerns.

With the world once again in motion, tickets for Day Zero Masada 2022 are on sale now. See the full lineup below.