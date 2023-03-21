Davido Announces Fourth Studio Album ‘Timeless’

Afrobeats superstar Davido announced on Tuesday (March 21) that he’ll be releasing his fourth studio album, Timeless, on March 31 via Columbia Records.

The American-born, Nigerian singer-songwriter explained the album title in a press statement. “There is a time for everything. A time to grieve and a time to heal. A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence,” he wrote. “I do all of this in my own time, grounded by your love which is TIMELESS.”

He captured these sentiments beautifully in an Instagram video that chronicled the last 11 years of his career. “Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all,” he added in the caption. “Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.”

Timeless marks Davido’s first album since 2020’s A Better Time, which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart and featured an array of international hitmakers such as Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Tiwa Savage, Lil Baby, and many more. He was also featured on the lead single from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack, “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” alongside Trinidad Cardona and AISHA, which he performed at the closing ceremony.

The LP also marks Davido’s first musical release since his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died on Oct. 31, 2022, after drowning in a pool at the singer’s Lagos home.

Pre-order Timeless here, and check out his album announcement below.