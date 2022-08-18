David Harbour Shares the Early ’90s Hit That Would Save Him From Vecna on ‘Stranger Things’: ‘So Embarrassing…’

David Harbour revealed the song that would be his personal defense against Vecna in a new interview on Thursday (Aug. 17).

“Oh god. Oh god, oh god. It’s just so embarrassing, my taste in music, I rarely reveal it,” the Stranger Things star confessed in a virtual appearance on E! News’ Nightly Pop. “My sort of college years were the early ’90s. So that’s really where music really became very important, was like sitting around in the dorm room, you know, jamming out to Counting Crows and Stone Temple Pilots.”

Because of that influence, Harbour only had one answer: “‘Mr. Jones’ by Counting Crows I’m sure would bring me back. Bring me back to college!”

The actor, who plays Jim Hopper on the popular Netflix sci-fi series, also dished on how he transformed for his season 4 storyline, which (spoiler alert!) finds the trusty Indiana sheriff in a Russian prison. “There’s certainly a component that is exercise-based,” he said. “And there’s also another component which is starvation-based. But on top of that, long cardio was very good. Not only was it sort of good for losing weight, but it also just was really good for my anxiety.”

And part of that anxiety is surely based on the situations Harbour’s found himself in over the last four seasons as Hopper, as the star admitted, “I tell ya, Hopper’s a pretty cool customer. I mean, he manages to do things that would make me, like, piss my pants on a daily basis.”

In July, the Black Widow star opened up in a separate interview about his relationship with wife Lily Allen, including the sweet moment he knew he had fallen in love with the “F— You” songstress.

