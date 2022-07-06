David Harbour Recalls ‘the Exact Moment’ He Fell in Love With Lily Allen

David Harbour opened up about his relationship with Lily Allen a new interview in British GQ.

“I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff. And yeah, I started texting with her, she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s f–king unbelievable,” the actor told the outlet of his longtime love, whom he married in 2020 in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

“She claims to have fallen in love at first sight with me — I mean, who wouldn’t?” he joked. “I remember the exact moment. It was our third date. I was just in this phase, where I was like, ‘I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything, because why lie?’ And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs … It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking, ‘Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around.'”

Elsewhere during the interview, Harbour discussed his role as Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things and the latest, climactic season of the Netflix sci-fi hit. The actor revealed some of his favorite moments from the much-talked-about fourth season, including (SPOILER ALERT!) Eleven’s mind-battle with big bad Vecna, Eddie’s death (“pretty stunning,” he called it) and the season finale’s cliffhanger, which he compared to The Empire Strikes Back. “There’s like, huge rift earthquakes going through all of Indiana, one would assume,” Harbour said with a laugh. “So I don’t know what the f–k is gonna happen in season five now.”

For her part, Allen most recently joined Olivia Rodrigo for a performance of her 2009 hit “F–k You” — dedicated to the U.S. Supreme Court in the wake of them overturning Roe v. Wade — during the younger pop sensation’s headlining set at Glastonbury.