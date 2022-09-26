David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ Climbs to U.K. Chart Summit

Some five years after its demo first dropped, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone) is the U.K.’s No. 1 single.

The bouncing electronic music tune, which samples Eiffel 65’s 1999 hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” accumulates 5.4 million streams during the latest chart week, the OCC reports, to lift 2-1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

“I’m Good (Blue)” knocks Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (Vertigo) from top spot, for Guetta’s seventh U.K. leader and first since “Lovers On The Sun” featuring Sam Martin ruled some eight years ago.

Guetta has racked up the hits across his career, with no less than 45 top 40 appearances on the national singles survey, including 28 top 10s. Rexha now has eight top 40s and four top 10 appearances. “I’m Good (Blue)” is her first No. 1.

On the latest chart published Sept. 23, there are new peaks for top 10 singles from James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa, and Chris Brown, while the highest new entry this week belongs to Anne-Marie and Aitch, as their collaboration “Psycho” (Atlantic) starts at No. 16.

With Born Pink topping the Official U.K. Albums Chart, K-pop foursome Blackpink bag an eighth U.K. top 40 single with “Shut Down” (Interscope), new at No. 24, while lead single “Pink Venom” vaults 47-38.

Born Pink starts hot, as it bows at No. 1 on the national albums survey for Blackpink’s first leader, eclipsing the No. 2 best for the pop superstars’ previous studio LP, The Album, from 2020.

Finally, Pittsburgh singer-songwriter Montell Fish makes his first U.K. top 40 appearance with “Hotel” (Lord’s Child) checking in at No. 27 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, while London hip-hop star Central Cee scores a seventh Top 40 single in 2022, as “LA Leakers Freestyle” (Central Cee) bounces 42-40.



