David Bowie’s Son Duncan Jones Isn’t Having It With Donald Trump Using His Dad’s Music: See the NSFW Response

Duncan Jones doesn’t approve of Donald Trump using his dad’s music — not then, not ever. Once again, David Bowie‘s son is calling out the former president for using a track from the late glam rock star’s catalog, this time playing 1974’s “Rebel Rebel” for warmup music leading up to his post-arrest speech.

“Pretty sure this f–ker keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally,” tweeted the 51-year-old filmmaker Tuesday (April 4), before conceding, “(Joke. I’m way below his radar.)”

Jones also shared a fitting GIF of his father, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 69 after battling cancer, giving a piercing, disapproving side-eye.

It’s far from the first time Ziggy Stardust’s kin has blasted Trump for the same exact reason. Just a few months ago, the politician used “Heroes” after announcing he was running for president again in 2024. “Pretty sure he’s just doing that now to wind me up,” Jones tweeted at the time.

“We’ve been though this before,” he later added. “He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it.”

Trump made history Tuesday by becoming the first current or former U.S. president to be placed under arrest, pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts during his arraignment in New York City. That day, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the real-estate mogul with falsifying business records for an alleged hush money scheme.

Since Trump rose to power in 2016, countless musicians have also condemned his use of their music. There’s an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to tallying the major acts who’ve publicly spoken out against it or have sent cease and desists to Trump’s camp, including Rihanna, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, the Beatles, Adele and more.

