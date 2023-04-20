Dave Matthews Band Unveils Nostalgic New Single ‘Monsters’

Dave Matthews Band are just a month from releasing their 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon, and on Thursday (April 20), the band dropped the second single from the project.

“Monsters” captures a sense of nostalgia with its yearning guitars and lyrics. “Chutes and ladders / Pick up sticks / Counting cards and counting bricks / Driving past that old five and dime / Can’t get nothing for a nickel since a long long time,” frontman Dave Matthews sings on the track.

The song follows the forthcoming album’s previously released lead single, “Madman’s Eyes.” Walk Around The Moon, out May 19 via RCA Records, is Dave Matthews Band’s first album in four years. The 12-track LP was largely written throughout the pandemic, and mostly recorded with producer Rob Evans. “Monsters” was produced by the band’s longtime collaborator, John Alagia.

The album is available for pre-order — including physical album and vinyl options — here.

Coinciding with the release of Walk Around The Moon, Dave Matthews Band will hit the road on an extensive U.S. summer tour, which will kick off on May 19 in The Woodlands, Texas, after a string of dates in Mexico.

See the full list of tour dates below, and watch the Justin Zielke-directed “Monsters” music video here.

05/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

05/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Pabellon M

05/13 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana

05/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

05/24 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

05/30 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

05/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

06/02 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

06/03 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

06/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/10 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

06/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

06/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/22 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf

07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

08/25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/29 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/01 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre