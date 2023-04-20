Dave Matthews Band Unveils Nostalgic New Single ‘Monsters’

Dave Matthews Band are just a month from releasing their 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon, and on Thursday (April 20), the band dropped the second single from the project.
“Monsters” captures a sense of nostalgia with its yearning guitars and lyrics. “Chutes and ladders / Pick up sticks / Counting cards and counting bricks / Driving past that old five and dime / Can’t get nothing for a nickel since a long long time,” frontman Dave Matthews sings on the track.
The song follows the forthcoming album’s previously released lead single, “Madman’s Eyes.” Walk Around The Moon, out May 19 via RCA Records, is Dave Matthews Band’s first album in four years. The 12-track LP was largely written throughout the pandemic, and mostly recorded with producer Rob Evans. “Monsters” was produced by the band’s longtime collaborator, John Alagia.
The album is available for pre-order — including physical album and vinyl options — here.
Coinciding with the release of Walk Around The Moon, Dave Matthews Band will hit the road on an extensive U.S. summer tour, which will kick off on May 19 in The Woodlands, Texas, after a string of dates in Mexico.
See the full list of tour dates below, and watch the Justin Zielke-directed “Monsters” music video here.
05/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
05/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Pabellon M
05/13 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana
05/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/24 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
05/30 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
05/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
06/02 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/03 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/10 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
06/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
06/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
06/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/22 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf
07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort and Casino
08/25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/29 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/01 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre