Dave Coulier’s First Reaction to Hearing Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’? ‘I Can’t Be This Guy!’

Well, they’re here to remind you! Dave Coulier recently appeared on Jim Norton and Sam Roberts’ SiriusXM show, and the hosts took the opportunity to ask the comedian about Alanis Morissette‘s 1996 hit “You Oughta Know,” which has long been rumored to be about the Full House star.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Alanis Morissette Dave Coulier See latest videos, charts and news

Coulier, who dated the seven-time Grammy winner in the ’90s, opened up about his ex and how wonderful she is, and — what everyone wanted to know — his reaction the first time he heard the song. “It was what it was. We dated, and she was writing all that Jagged Little Pill stuff during that time, and I never saw this angry white girl thing that people have kind of coined her as. I never saw that. She was funny, she was sweet, she was super intelligent, super talented,” he began. Coulier then went into detail about the first time he heard the hit song, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 1996.

Related Travis Barker Performs for the First Time Since Hospitalization At Machine Gun Kelly Concert

“Here’s the story: I’m driving in Detroit and I’ve got my radio on and I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’ come on the radio and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is a really cool hook,'” he shared. “Then I start hearing the voice and I’m like, ‘Wow this girl can sing!’ And I had no idea this was the record!”

Then things got a little surprising for the actor. “And then, I was listening to the lyrics, going, ‘Ooooh, oh. Ooh nooo! Oh I can’t be this guy!'” he declared with a pained grimace. He explained that he then went straight to a record store to buy the CD and parked on a street to listen to Jagged Little Pill in its entirety.

“There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I talked about. Like ‘your shake is like a fish’ [from the song ‘Right Through You’]. I’d be like, ‘Hey, dead fish … we’d do a dead fish handshake.'” he shared. “And so I started listening to it and I thought, ‘Oooh I think I may have really hurt this woman.’ And that was my first thought.”

Though the end of the relationship may have been painful for the singer-songwriter — who has not revealed who “You Oughta Know” is about — Coulier shared that the two are on good terms. “Years later, we reconnected, and she couldn’t have been sweeter,” said the comedian. “And I said, ‘What do you want me to say when people ask me about this relationship?’ And she said, ‘You can say whatever you want.’ She was really sweet about it, she was kind.”

Coulier also gushed about what a genuinely nice person she is, recalling how when his sister was dying from cancer, Morissette drove from Toronto to Detroit to keep her company and sing for her in the hospital. “That’s the kind of human being she is,” he shared. “So I’ve never had anything bad to say about her. She’s lovely!”

Before the interview ended, the hosts couldn’t help but ask about one specific line in “You Oughta Know” regarding a … ahem … intimate moment in a theater. Joked Coulier in response, “You know, you do that popcorn cup thing one time and it backfires on ya!”

Watch Dave Coulier’s interview with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts below: