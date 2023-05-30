Singer DaniLeigh Arrested for DUI, Hit & Run

DaniLeigh has been arrested for DUI and hit and run, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Billboard from the Miami Beach Police Department in Florida. TMZ was the first to report the news of her arrest.

According to the police report, the singer was arrested in the early morning hours of Tuesday (May 30). Law enforcement officers were dispatched after witnesses saw a gray Mercedes-Benz speeding before hitting a moped, and continued traveling. One witness told police that “multiple people attempted to get the driver’s attention and advised her that she was dragging the moped, however, the driver never stop,” according to the report.

The arrest affidavit also states that when an officer pulled the car over, the officer “could smell a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle,” and the policeman noticed the driver — whose license identified her as Danielle Curiel (DaniLeigh’s birth name) — had “sluggish” motor skills and also denied hitting anyone with her car.

She was given a field sobriety test, which the report states she “failed to perform to the standard,” and was then arrested. She was later given two breath tests, according to the affidavit. The first breath sample came back with a breath alcohol level of 0.145, and the second at 0.148; anything 0.08 and above is considered impaired, according to Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Curiel was booked on three felony charges: leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, driving under the influence, and damage to property or person.

The driver of the moped was transported to a trauma center. According to the police affidavit, the moped driver suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, with the report noting that they were “non-life-threatening injuries.” The scooter itself “sustained major damage,” per the report.

Billboard has reached out to DaniLeigh’s rep for comment.