×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Danielle Jonas Says She Sometimes Feels ‘Less Than’ Sisters-in-Law Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner

"I wanna have something else to my name too," the 36-year-old expressed of seeking identity beyond her marriage to Kevin Jonas.

Danielle Jonas
Danielle Jonas attends Shop.Sip.Meet With Danielle Jonas at Sora Boutique on May 11, 2023 in New York City. John Nacion/Getty Images

Danielle Jonas got vulnerable while appearing alongside husband Kevin Jonas in a new episode of the LadyGang podcast this week, in which she opened up about comparing herself to Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas’ wives, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, respectively.

Explore

Explore

Jonas Brothers

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard,” she explained to the podcast’s hosts Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin, before telling Kevin, “It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you.”

Related

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Leaves Pittsburgh Mayor 'Deeply Disappointed' After Renaissance Tour Cancellation

She continued, “And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … I don’t know, more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

Kevin was quick to assure his wife that he feels the same around his younger brothers. “I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place,” he said, “No matter the situation, right?”

36-year-old Danielle and the 35-year-old Jonas Brothers singer first met on a vacation in the Bahamas back in 2007. They tied the knot two years later at Oheka Castle in Long Island, NY, and have been going strong ever since. The longtime couple share two daughters: nine-year-old Alena and six-year-old Valentina.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad