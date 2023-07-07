Danielle Jonas Says She Sometimes Feels ‘Less Than’ Sisters-in-Law Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner

Danielle Jonas got vulnerable while appearing alongside husband Kevin Jonas in a new episode of the LadyGang podcast this week, in which she opened up about comparing herself to Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas’ wives, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, respectively.

“The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard,” she explained to the podcast’s hosts Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin, before telling Kevin, “It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you.”

She continued, “And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … I don’t know, more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

Kevin was quick to assure his wife that he feels the same around his younger brothers. “I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place,” he said, “No matter the situation, right?”

36-year-old Danielle and the 35-year-old Jonas Brothers singer first met on a vacation in the Bahamas back in 2007. They tied the knot two years later at Oheka Castle in Long Island, NY, and have been going strong ever since. The longtime couple share two daughters: nine-year-old Alena and six-year-old Valentina.