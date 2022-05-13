Daniel Belardinelli, Duomo Composer Behind Classical ‘Bridgerton’ Pop Covers, Dies at 49

Daniel Belardinelli, one-half of Duomo — the composer duo whose classical interpretations of pop songs soundtracked Netflix’s Bridgerton — has died at age 49.

The classical musician unexpectedly died last month on April 26. Per this obituary, he is survived by his wife, Alejandra “Yaya” Sandi and sons Alex and Matteo Belardinelli, parents Carlo and Mina Belardinelli, brother Giancarlo and dog Toto.

With Duomo, Belardinelli and partner Axel Tenner reimagined pop songs through a classical perspective, and created stunning covers of Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and a string version of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” that appeared in season 1 of Netflix’s Bridgerton. The duo’s work later appeared on the Bridgerton Covers From The Netflix Original Series EP, which hit No. 1 on the Jan. 16, 2021-dated Classical Albums chart, according to Luminate.

Speaking with Billboard in 2021 about the success of the Bridgerton soundtrack, Belardinelli said, “Not gonna lie, it’s always great to hear your music on the screen. This scene takes it to the next level for us in terms of audience reach. We’re really proud and humbled, and thankful to all involved — including Taylor for the lovely song. I just started watching the series, but I confess to skipping to episode 6 for our scene. And it’s a jam.”

At the time, he added that the sudden success “feels a bit strange, to be honest, and humbling,” but stated that if the covers help “turn new audiences on to classical music or get more people interested in playing an instrument, we’ll proudly take our small share of this success and use it as inspiration to continue releasing original music and classical covers.”

The Belardinelli family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.