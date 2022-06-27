Dance Gavin Dance Announces New Tour Lineup After Tilian Pearson Steps Away After Misconduct Allegations

Dance Gavin Dance announced their An Evening With Friends tour on Monday (June 27) in support of their upcoming album Jackpot Juicer, out on July 29.

The 21-date North American stretch of live shows will not include vocalist Tilian Pearson, who stepped away from the rock band earlier in June to “seek professional help” following sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Additionally, longtime bassist Tim Feerick died in April; no cause of death has yet been shared.

For the upcoming tour, the band’s guitarist Andrew Wells will be taking over singing duties, while Marc Okubo of Veil of Maya will step in on guitar. Royal Coda’s Kurt Travis — who is also the former Dance Gavin Dance frontman — will join in for select songs, according to a press release.

“We are very pleased to announce our exciting and intimate headlining tour, ‘An Evening With Friends,’” drummer Matt Mingus shared in a statement. “Last month, unfortunately, and not by our choice, we were made aware that we could not perform on the summer tour we had been looking forward to for the past year. We were lucky enough to get the support from our partners to help curate a last-minute headline tour hitting most of the cities we already planned on performing in. It’s yet another obstacle put in our way that we are willing and able to overcome. While change can sometimes be challenging to adapt to, we are optimistic and looking towards the future with our heads held high and a fantastic new album to celebrate. We look forward to seeing you this summer.”

On June 3, the band revealed in a joint statement on Instagram that Pearson will be taking a hiatus from Dance Gavin Dance. “The recent allegations against Tilian are something we take very seriously, and we have been in deep discussion regarding the appropriate action,” the statement read. “Effective immediately, Tilian will be stepping away from the band in order to seek professional help.”

“We know that this is a very upsetting and trying situation for all those affected, and we ask people to please be as understanding as possible while everyone works through this,” the statement concluded. “We appreciate you always.”

The announcement came days after a Reddit user shared a detailed account of her alleged interactions with Pearson leading up to and following Dance Gavin Dance’s performance at SwanFest in Sacramento, Calif., on April 23.

Pearson denied the allegations in his own Reddit post, which has since been deleted but shared by Loudwire, which reported that he wrote he was “very vulnerable” during the alleged encounter, and “every sexual act was purely consensual.”

See the full list of Dance Gavin Dance’s tour dates below. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday (June 30) at DanceGavinDanceBand.com.

July 26 – West Hollywood, California – The Whisky A Go-Go

July 27 – San Diego, California – House of Blues

July 28 – Anaheim, California – House of Blues

July 29 – Mesa, Arizona – The Nile Theater

July 31 – Austin, Texas – Emo’s

August 1 – Dallas, Texas – House of Blues

August 2 – Houston, Texas – House of Blues

August 4 – Orlando, Florida – House of Blues

August 5 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Revolution Live

August 6 – St Petersburg, Florida – Jannus Live

August 8 – Baltimore, Maryland – Baltimore Soundstage

August 9 – Charlotte, North Carolina – The Fillmore Charlotte

August 11 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Theatre of Living Arts

August 13 – Boston, Massachusetts – Big Night Live

August 14 – New York, New York – Irving Plaza

August 16 – Detroit, Michigan – St. Andrew’s Hall

August 17 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Phoenix Concert Theatre

August 19 – St. Louis, Missouri – The Pageant

August 20 – Chicago, Illinois – House of Blues

August 22 – Denver, Colorado – Summit Music Hall

August 24 – San Francisco, California – The Fillmore San Francisco