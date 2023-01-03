Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Shows Off His Impressive Physique in a Shirtless Selfie

New year, new you! Shay Mooney showed off his slimmed-down physique in a new social media post on Monday (Jan. 2).

“Consistency,” the Dan + Shay crooner captioned the shirtless side-by-side on Instagram. “I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you.”

Related Shay Mooney Reveals His Inspiration for Losing More Than 50 Pounds

The singer got plenty of support from his country music peers in the comments on the post as well. “Hardly even noticed you in the drop off line at school the other day! Congrats brother.. incredible,” Thomas Rhett wrote using a hands-up emoji. Carrie Underwood commented, “You should be proud!” Brian Kelly of Florida Georgia Line also added, “@shaymooney freaking gettin it dude!”

In a December interview on TODAY, Mooney shared the inspiration behind his recent fitness journey, joking that part of it stemmed from comparing himself to bandmate Dan Smyers “all the time.”

“I had this moment where I was just not feeling healthy,” he said. “It wasn’t necessarily for my appearance, but it was to feel healthy. And I’m down about 53 or 54 pounds.”

Dan + Shay recently made an appearance on the red carpet for the 2022 American Music Awards, where they dished to Billboard about their latest Christmas single, “Holiday Party,” and their habit of penning holiday tracks during the summer months. At an earlier November awards show — the 2022 CMA Awards — Brothers Osborne teased the possibility of joining forces with the duo. “Oh my god, that would be amazing!” TJ Osboerne gushed to Billboard. “I mean, obviously I’m, like, a baritone. But, like, Dan can sing the craziest stratosphere stuff … Maybe we’ll be the new Oak Ridge Boys, I dunno.”

See Mooney’s latest fit pic below.