Shay Mooney Reveals His Inspiration for Losing More Than 50 Pounds

Singer Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay is looking good and feeling even better. The 30-year-old Arkansas native is down more than 50 pounds on his fitness journey. He stopped by with his bandmate Dan Smyers on the TODAY show on Wednesday (Nov. 30) to perform and discuss what the duo has been up to, and shared his inspiration for losing weight.

The topic came up when TODAY‘s Craig Melvin pointed out the band’s new look, joking that Mooney and Smyers looked like they had “dropped half of Dan and half of Shay.”

Melvin then wanted to know what drove Mooney’s weight loss journey.

“I gotta stand next to this guy all of the time,” the singer began, gesturing to his partner. “I had this moment where I was just not feeling healthy. It wasn’t necessarily for my appearance, but it was to feel healthy. And I’m down about 53 or 54 pounds.”

Melvin complimented Mooney, saying, “Well, you were handsome and sexy before.”

This isn’t the first time Mooney has addressed his weight loss. In October, he took to his Instagram story, telling his followers that he had lost nearly 50 pounds in five months.

“Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy,” he wrote at the time. “Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months, I believe, and I’m down almost 50lbs.”

But what’s the secret?

Mooney added at the time that he’s been eating clean, not drinking alcohol, and walking 7 miles a day with some weight lifting included. “That’s it!” he concluded. “I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually.”

Watch Dan + Shay’s TODAY show interview above.