Dallas Good, Singer and Guitarist of The Sadies, Dies at 48

Dallas Good of the Sadies performs onstage at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on October 5, 2012.

Dallas Good, the singer and guitarist of Canadian rock band the Sadies has died of natural causes, the group confirmed on social media. He was 48.

The Sadies shared the sad news in an emotional post to Facebook on Friday (Feb. 18).

“It’s with unfathomable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dallas on Thursday, February 17th. Forty eight years old, he died of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week, the band wrote.”

The Sadies added, “A son, a brother, a husband, a friend, a bandmate, a leader, a force to be reckoned with, we have no words for the shock we are all feeling. We join the rest of our music community and fans in grief. The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights. We love you Dallas.”

Dallas Good co-founded the Sadies with his brother, singer-guitarist Travis Good in 1994, along with bassist and Sean Dean and drummer Mike Belitsky. The group released its debut album, Precious Moments, in 1998.

Dallas and Travis were the son of Bruce Good, a member of Canadian bluegrass band the Good Brothers.

During his time with the Sadies, Dallas Good collaborated with numerous other influential musicians, including Neil Young, Neko Case, Justin Townes Earle, Kurt Vile and the Band’s Garth Hudson.

Known for blending garage, country and rock, the Sadies released approximately 20 albums during its career, including six studio LPs on Yep Roc Records. In January, the group shared its latest single, “Message to Belial,” produced by Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry.

Yep Roc co-owner Glenn Dicker wrote on the label’s website that Dallas Good a “special individual who is in one of my favorite bands of all time.” He added, “We’ve lost a cornerstone of the label. The Sadies have always been the band to watch and hear out there for me. I am grateful to you, Dallas, for so many great shows, spine shaking music and good times. I’ll never stop listening.”

Numerous tributes poured in on social media following Good’s death, including remembrances from Ron Sexsmith, Steve Albini, Robyn Hitchcock, Low, A.C. Newman, Damian Abraham and others. Read them below.

I can’t process this at all: nor I guess can the many that loved and/or played music with the sublime Dallas Good of @TheSadies, who passed on yesterday. He was a joy to know and an honour to jam with: already he seems too legendary to have lived. But he did – bless you, Dallas. pic.twitter.com/qkSF1iBYYm — Robyn Hitchcock (@RobynHitchcock) February 18, 2022

The saddest news: Dallas Good of The Sadies has passed and I'm in disbelief. I was honoured to perform with them quite a few times over the years. My heart goes out to Travis, Sean & Mike and to their friends & family including extended music families. Sigh… RS pic.twitter.com/00UxgUYmlC — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) February 18, 2022

Always looked forward to running into Dallas Good. Phenomenal musician. Contagious coolness, and one of the quickest friends you’d ever meet. Love to his family and loved ones. — LOW (@lowtheband) February 18, 2022

So many people I know are heartbroken today over the passing of Dallas Good of The Sadies. I never knew him personally but we had so many mutual friends and they all loved him dearly. Sending condolences to his many loved ones. — Drive-By Truckers (@drivebytruckers) February 19, 2022

Another man’s done gone. RIP Dallas Good of The Sadies. https://t.co/OnEgmcA68X — JayhawksOfficial (@the_jayhawks) February 18, 2022

I got to play, blaze and become friends with a god.

Trying to live in those good memories.

I love you Dallas. RIP pic.twitter.com/lPoBXcoN3I — Damian Abraham (@leftfordamian) February 18, 2022

This is crushing. He was an awesome guy, a good soul, amazing musician, always loved running into him. He and Travis just seemed genetically bred to play music. The Sadies’ Dallas Good Dies at 48 | Pitchfork https://t.co/64xpfwTL3r — @ACNewman (@ACNewman) February 18, 2022

Just got word of Dallas Good of the Sadies passing. He was a beautiful guy and naturally gifted musician. Opened every conversation laughing, a warm, unpretentious soul. Everybody who knew him feels like they lost a brother. Requiescat.

🎈 — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) February 18, 2022

Sending love to everyone who knew and loved Dallas Good. I truly admired him, and I loved him very much. — Terra Lightfoot (@terralightfoot) February 18, 2022

Crushed to hear about the passing of our friend Dallas Good. Dallas was an amazing musician and just a great guy. We lost a good one today. Sending our love to the band and families. Please do us a favour and go listen to the Sadies today. They are one of the best bands ever pic.twitter.com/GyHFnxa8h2 — The Sheepdogs (@TheSheepdogs) February 18, 2022

We've lost someone very special today, far too young. Dallas Good of the Sadies was a phenomenal musician & friend. Everything I could play on guitar he could play better. He will be sorely missed. Sending love to his family who are also amazing, talented people. #RIP #musician pic.twitter.com/cVeIOlvI3l — Randy Bachman (@RandysVinylTap) February 18, 2022

So sad to hear about Dallas Good. Amazing talent and sweet guy. Much love to @TheSadies — Tim Kingsbury (@sampatchmusic) February 18, 2022