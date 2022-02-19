×
Dallas Good, Singer and Guitarist of The Sadies, Dies at 48

"The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music's brightest lights," the Sadies wrote.

Dallas Good of The Sadies
Dallas Good of the Sadies performs onstage at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on October 5, 2012. Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns

Dallas Good, the singer and guitarist of Canadian rock band the Sadies has died of natural causes, the group confirmed on social media. He was 48.

The Sadies shared the sad news in an emotional post to Facebook on Friday (Feb. 18).

“It’s with unfathomable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dallas on Thursday, February 17th. Forty eight years old, he died of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week, the band wrote.”

The Sadies added, “A son, a brother, a husband, a friend, a bandmate, a leader, a force to be reckoned with, we have no words for the shock we are all feeling. We join the rest of our music community and fans in grief. The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights. We love you Dallas.”

Dallas Good co-founded the Sadies with his brother, singer-guitarist Travis Good in 1994, along with bassist and Sean Dean and drummer Mike Belitsky. The group released its debut album, Precious Moments, in 1998.

Dallas and Travis were the son of Bruce Good, a member of Canadian bluegrass band the Good Brothers.

During his time with the Sadies, Dallas Good collaborated with numerous other influential musicians, including Neil Young, Neko Case, Justin Townes Earle, Kurt Vile and the Band’s Garth Hudson.

Known for blending garage, country and rock, the Sadies released approximately 20 albums during its career, including six studio LPs on Yep Roc Records. In January, the group shared its latest single, “Message to Belial,” produced by Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry.

Yep Roc co-owner Glenn Dicker wrote on the label’s website that Dallas Good a “special individual who is in one of my favorite bands of all time.” He added, “We’ve lost a cornerstone of the label. The Sadies have always been the band to watch and hear out there for me. I am grateful to you, Dallas, for so many great shows, spine shaking music and good times. I’ll never stop listening.”

Numerous tributes poured in on social media following Good’s death, including remembrances from Ron Sexsmith, Steve Albini, Robyn Hitchcock, Low, A.C. Newman, Damian Abraham and others. Read them below.

 

