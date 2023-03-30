Daisy Jones & The Six Release Surprise Double Single ‘Special Gift for Our Fans’

Daisy Jones & The Six aren’t done just because their Prime Video series is. Less than a week after the 10-episode show’s finale, the fictional-turned-real band inspired by Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel dropped two surprise singles Thursday (March 30) as a “Special Gift for Our Fans.”

The double single includes previously unreleased tracks “It Was Always You,” sung by leading lady Riley Keough as frontwoman Daisy Jones, and a version of “Aurora” performed by the full band during a Saturday Night Live appearance in the Prime Video series. Both tracks debuted in the penultimate episode of Daisy Jones & The Six, which dropped Friday (March 24) after three weeks of episodes being released two or three at a time throughout the month of March.

“It’s been clear to all of us from the start, how passionate the fanbase is for Daisy Jones & The Six,” said Atlantic Records’ West Coast president Kevin Weaver in a statement. “Never was that more obvious than when the fans took to social media last week loudly campaigning for the releases of these 2 new songs that appeared in the series’ final episodes.”

The “Special Gift for Our Fans” release follows the band’s debut album Aurora, which became available for streaming one day before Daisy Jones & The Six premiered March 2. The record has since accumulated over 50 million times and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Soundtracks chart. Meanwhile, the full band — comprised of fictional characters Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) and Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chaon) in addition to Keough’s Daisy — became the first act from a scripted series to debut atop Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart.

Listen to Daisy Jones & The Six’s surprise new singles below: