Daisy Edgar-Jones to Star as Carole King in ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ Film

Daisy Edgar-Jones will star as Carole King in Sony Pictures’ film version of the Broadway hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Deadline announced on Thursday (Dec. 15).

Explore Explore Carole King See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

King co-signed the actress’ casting in a statement to the site, saying, “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”

Lisa Cholodenko — who was nominated for an Oscar for The Kids Are All Right — will direct the film, which will be produced with Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, and Paul Blake, who also produced the stage show. According to Deadline, the movie is being written “based on Douglas McGrath’s book of the musical.” As for the movie, it will follow King’s rise to fame and off-stage triumphs and tragedies.”

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical was a Broadway smash. The stage play was nominated for seven Tony awards, winning two: best performance by a lead actress in a musical (Jessie Mueller) and best sound design of a musical (Brian Ronan).

Following the news of her casting, Edgar-Jones posted the Deadline article to her Instagram Story, sharing two smiley-face emojis to celebrate the news. Portraying King in the forthcoming biopic is the latest high profile project the actress has taken on — the actress has previously starred in Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People, War of the Worlds and more.