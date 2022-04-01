Japan’s Daichi Miura Premieres New Song ‘Sansan’ in Concert

J-pop artist Daichi Miura kicked off his nationwide tour on Thursday (March 31) in Saitama, Japan.

Titled Daichi Miura Live Tour 2019-2022 Colorless, this trek picks up from where he left off when he had to indefinitely postpone in 2020 due to the pandemic. The current tour adds new venues to the schedule from two years ago for a total of 22 locations. The “Excite” singer-songwriter will perform 33 shows over the course of four months this year.

During the concert that was also livestreamed for fans watching from home, the 34-year-old performed a set including many of the songs he released after he had to postpone. He also premiered his latest track called “Sansan,” set to be featured as the theme of the new NHK morning drama series beginning April 11. Chimudondon is the 106th title in the long line of dramas broadcast in 15-minute episodes on the network, and will be a story set in Okinawa, where Miura hails from.

He also posted a short a cappella version of the new track on his socials for the fans to enjoy. “Sansan” will be released digitally April 11, and the CD version will arrive June 8.