Daft Punk to Release 10-Year Anniversary Edition of ‘Random Access Memories’ With 9 New Tracks

Daft Punk‘s critically acclaimed album Random Access Memories is getting a 2023 re-release in honor of the project’s 10-year anniversary, the duo announced via Twitter on Wednesday (Feb. 22).

Explore Explore Daft Punk See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The new edition of Random Access Memories — which won the Grammy for album of the year in 2014 — will include 35 minutes of additional material across nine tracks, including unreleased demos and studio outtakes. Fans will have their choice of two different formats for the project: a double CD or a vinyl set with three LPs. The CD set will include a 20-page digital booklet, while the vinyl set will include a special Lose Yourself to Dance poster and 16-page booklet. For the first time ever, an Atmos mix of the original album will be made available on streaming.

Tracks on the album include the singles “Get Lucky” (Grammy winner for record of the year in 2014) and “Lose Yourself to Dance,” both featuring Pharrell Williams, as well as “Instant Crush” with Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, “Doin’ It Right” and “Give Life Back to Music.”

Released in May 2013, Random Access Memories spent a total of 54 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, including two weeks in the No. 1 spot. Lead single “Get Lucky” spent five weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 10th-anniversary edition of Random Access Memories is available to pre-order now; the LP will begin to ship on May 12. See Daft Punk’s announcement and the album’s official track list below.

Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition, May 12th 2023



pre-order now, https://t.co/5NbYQEMnHA pic.twitter.com/qf8xe3u2zn — Daft Punk (@daftpunk) February 22, 2023

Random Access Memories 10th-anniversary track list

“Give Life Back to Music”

“The Game of Love”

“Giorgio by Moroder”

“Within”

“Instant Crush”

“Lose Yourself to Dance”

“Touch”

“Get Lucky”

“Beyond’”

“Motherboard”

“Fragments of Time”

“Doin’ It right”

“Contact”

“Horizon” (Japan CD)

“GLBTM”(Studio Outtakes)

“Infinity Repeating” (2013 Demo)

“GL” (Early Take)

“Prime” (2012 Unfinished)

“LYTD” (Vocoder Tests)

“The Writing of Fragments of Time”

“Touch” (2021 Epilogue)