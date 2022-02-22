Daft Punk Mark 1-Year Anniversary of Their Breakup With 1997 Concert Stream: How to Watch

Exactly a year ago Tuesday (Feb. 22), Daft Punk announced they were breaking up after a 28-year run that established the French duo as the world’s top electronic music makers. Many fans forecasted that this pair of numerology enthusiasts — who appeared in public as helmeted robots — would do something special a year from the breakup date.

That date — 2/22/22 — is today, and those forecasts were correct. Daft Punk is marking the one-year anniversary of their end with a one-time-only stream of a 1997 performance filmed at Los Angeles’ Mayan Theater. Available to view exclusively on Daft Punk’s Twitch channel, the livestream begins today at 2:22. p.m. PT. (That’s 22:22 p.m. GMT.)

Performed as part of Daft Punk’s Daftendirektour — the duo’s first concert tour that extended from January to December 1997 — the live show was filmed on December 17, 1997, at the 1,700-person-capacity venue in downtown Los Angeles. The group’s live album, Alive 1997, was also recorded during this tour.

1997 was also the year Daft Punk released their all time classic LP, Homework, and in celebration of the album’s 25-year anniversary the duo is releasing Homework Digital Deluxe. Out today via Daft Life with distribution by ADA/Warner Music, this deluxe edition contains the original album along with 15 remixes of the album — including nine that were previously unreleased on streaming platforms. Remixers include DJ Sneak, Roger Sanchez and Junior Sanchez, Todd Terry and Masters At Work.

The market for Daft Punk collectibles skyrocketed in the days after Daft Punk announced their breakup, with items soaring in price across platforms like Etsy and eBay as collectors clamored to buy memorabilia. Vinyl editions of both Homework and Alive ’97 will be back in stores around the world on April 15 and can be pre-ordered starting today.

Homework spent 19 weeks on the Billboard 200, where it peaked at No. 150 in September 1997. Sixteen years later, the duo’s final album, Random Access Memories, hit No. 1 on this same chart, where it spent 54 weeks. Random Access Memories also won the 2014 Grammy for album of the year.