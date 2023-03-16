Porter Robinson, Kevin Saunderson & Disclosure Among More Than 100 Artists to Be Featured in Daft Punk Book

Daft Punk‘s influence on electronic music is undeniable and unparalleled. Now, a cavalcade of artists will share their takes on the French legends’ sound and legacy.

The forthcoming book After Daft: The Rewiring of 21st Century Culture will include interviews with an A-list lineup of electronic artists, including Porter Robinson, Kevin Saunderson, Disclosure, The Blessed Madonna, DJ Minx, Madeon, Pedro Winter, Peaches, Junior Sanchez, Girl Talk and many more. See the complete list below.

Coming in March 2024, the book will be a deep dive into the Daft Punk universe, exploring the duo’s inner-workings and mass appeal. A press release notes that the book will go “deeper than ever before on the creative vision which established the French duo’s legend and the factors that precipitated their split. The project also takes a wide-angle lens to the past 30+ years of technological changes and musical evolution, with insight drawn from over 100 artists, DJs, studio specialists, filmmakers, designers, record labels and concert promoters who helped propel dance & electronic music’s surging influence within pop culture.”

After Daft is being written by Gabriel Szatan, a music and culture journalist whose work has appeared across publications including The Guardian, Pitchfork, DJ Mag and Dazed. (Szatan has also contributed to Billboard.) He formerly served as Tidal’s head of dance & electronic and Boiler Room’s former

editor-in-chief and senior curator.

“We went into the project wondering: what if there was a fresher and more compelling way to frame this transformative age in culture?” Szatan says in a press release. “That’s why After Daft is artist-led, to tell an authentic story through the eyes of those who shaped it: musicians from different backgrounds and disciplines whose lives interacted in fascinating ways, undersung creatives who oil the industry machine, as well as countless artists that thrived as the ceiling was raised on dance & electronic music’s creative possibilities and immense global popularity.”

Meanwhile, Daft Punk announced that an expanded edition of their 2013 classic Random Access Memories is coming this May. The project will include 35 minutes of additional material across nine tracks, including unreleased demos and studio outtakes