DaBaby Releases Self-Directed ‘No Condom’ Music Video

DaBaby has released a music video for his song “No Condom,” and just like his last visual, is courting controversy.

The video, which was directed by DaBaby himself and delivered on Thursday (Oct. 13), opens up with the rapper in the hospital waiting room surrounded by women pregnant with his children. A voice then comes over the speaker system to let him know that “one of your 25 baby mamas is about to deliver.”

The scene for “No Condom” — from his fourth studio album Baby on Baby 2 — then changes to a woman in labor. As the little one makes its entrance, the doctor holds up the gooey rapper, who is playing his giant newborn. “This baby looks like the f–king boogeyman,” the doc tells the new mom. “I’m going to be point blank with you — you cannot take it out of the hospital. This is one ugly bastard.”

Throughout the video, DaBaby shows up at a baby shower held for multiple pregnant women. He dances in a pink fedora, multicolor sweatshirt, blue dress pants, and white sneakers as he raps the chorus in the various scenes, while other parts show him grooving in black overalls and white tank top while in the hospital.

The “No Condom” video follows DaBaby’s controversial video for “Boogeyman” in September. In the lyrics, the MC claimed that he was intimate with Grammy-winning rap star Megan Thee Stallion, and he also used a lookalike for her in the visual.

“You play with me that s–t was childish/ The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f–kin on Megan Thee Stallion,” he raps in “Boogeyman.” DaBaby references rapper and singer Lanez allegedly shooting the “Her” rapper in the foot in July 2020. (A judge on Sept. 14 granted a delay for the shooting trial.)

Megan and DaBaby previously went head to head on Twitter after the Houston hottie called out DaBaby for reposting a joke about Lanez allegedly shooting her and appearing on a track with the Canadian in a song called “SKAT.”

The drama between the two then continued, with DaBaby bringing out Lanez for his Rolling Loud Miami set in July 2021 to perform “SKAT” after Megan had wrapped her performance.

Watch DaBaby’s “No Condom” video below.