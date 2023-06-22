DaBaby Calls Bebe Rexha Incident ‘Terrible’: ‘I Don’t Think Phones Should Be Thrown’

DaBaby had something to say to fans who throw projectiles during concerts. TMZ caught up with the rapper on Wednesday (June 21), days after Bebe Rexha was hurt by a fan throwing a phone on stage, and asked for his opinion on the matter.

“That’s terrible,” the rapper said of the Rexha incident. “I don’t think phones should be thrown. I don’t.”

As for what fans should do with their phones and other devices, DaBaby had a suggestion. “I think they should be used to call the fireman, she a hot girl. Come and shake some,” he said, referencing lyrics from his recently released track “SHAKE SUMN” from his Call da Fireman EP.

The phone-throwing incident took place during Rexha’s concert at Manhattan’s The Rooftop at Pier 17 on June 18. NYPD’s preliminary investigation found that 27-year-old New Jersey native Nicolas Malvagna “intentionally threw a cell phone” at the 33-year-old “I’m a Mess” star. She was hit in the face and had to get stitches at a hospital.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office said Malvagna told them, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.” He has been charged with several counts of assault and harassment.

DaBaby has had his own experiences with objects being aimed in his direction, including when a shoe was thrown at him during his 2021 Rolling Loud Miami performance.