Da Brat Is Pregnant at 48, Expecting First Baby With Wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart

Da Brat is going to be a mom! The 48-year-old rapper announced Tuesday (Feb. 21) that she’s pregnant with her first child, which she’ll welcome with her wife, entrepreneur Jesseca Harris-Dupart.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” the musician told People. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

The announcement comes almost exactly a year after Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, married the Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO in February of 2022. Harris-Dupart has three children from a prior relationship.

“I started looking at life so differently,” Da Brat told the publication, revealing she didn’t consider having children until she fell in love with Jesseca. “I was like, ‘I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.'”

Even so, the “Funkdafied” artist wasn’t sure if she wanted to be the one to carry their child. Jesseca was able to change Shawntae’s mind, saying she wanted the rapper to “have the experience” of being pregnant because “she is so nurturing.”

The pregnancy comes after the artist underwent surgery to treat health complications leading up to her embryo transfer procedure, as well as a devastating miscarriage. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me,” the rapper recalled.

Luckily, the couple still had more of Jesseca’s eggs leftover from the CEO’s egg retrieval procedure, and they were able to try again with the help of an anonymous sperm donor. “It’s just a blessing,” said Da Brat, who’s in her second trimester. “I don’t have any cravings or nausea. But I’m always sleepy. It’s crazy!”

See photos of Da Brat’s baby bump below: