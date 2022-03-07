Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Reflect on Their Fairytale Wedding

Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat attend the 'Brat Loves Judy' We TV watch party at Views Bar and Grill Atlanta on Aug. 5, 2021 in Atlanta.

Da Brat and wife Jesseca Dupart are still basking in their post-wedding bliss. The rapper and her entrepreneur spouse spoke with Entertainment Tonight about their fairytale wedding and revealed what it was like the moment they saw each other on their big day.

“It was the first look,” Da Brat said of that first look on their Feb. 22 wedding day. “When I turned around and saw her carriage, I was like, ‘Oh my God, you look so beautiful.’”

“We finally got to see each other,” Dupart gushed. “And I had never seen her in her dress, and she had never seen me in my dress. So, that was our first look, and it was like, ‘B—h, we getting married right now.’”

Da Brat and Dupart’s wedding took place at the Horse Mansion in Georgia, according to People, and had 100 guests in attendance. Included in those guests was Jermaine Dupri, who escorted Brat down the aisle, while Dupart’s brother Damon Dupart Sr. walked her down the aisle, both to the tune of “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross.

The pair also recalled the special moment leading up to them saying “I do.” “When we were kind of exchanging our vows, it was like everybody disappeared,” Dupart said. Brad added, “When we did our first dance together, I didn’t see anybody else in that room.”

After the wedding, Dupart surprised the rapper with a honeymoon vacation to the Turks and Caicos, offering a much need break to the both of them among their busy schedules. Marriage and being in love — as well as expecting their first child together — has given Brat the motivation to get back in the studio to make new music, she told ET.

“I can’t wait for people to hear my new music,” the rapper says. “It’s going to be awesome. I haven’t put out an album in so long. It feels so different now, because I’m happy, seriously, genuinely happy.”

After the ceremony, Dupart shared photos on her Instagram account. Fans of the pair will also get to see the nuptials during the current season of their WeTV show Brat Loves Judy.