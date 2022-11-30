D.L. Hughley Uses ‘Gold Digger’ Lyrics to Mock Kanye West’s Divorce Settlement

D.L. Hughley is clapping back once again at Kanye West following the rapper’s attacks on his style via Instagram back in March. This time, the comedian came for Ye’s divorce settlement with Kim Kardashian that was released on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

“When (your) life imitates (your) art… YIKES,” Hughley wrote on Instagram, captioning a screenshot news from the settlement that requires Ye to pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month in child support. He then took a page out of Ye’s own book, citing his “Gold Digger” lyrics, “If you ain’t no punk holla, ‘We want prenup’ / ‘We want prenup!’ yeah / It’s something that you need to have / ‘Cause when she leave yo’ a– she gone leave with half…” he wrote.

The settlement comes nearly early two years after Kardashian filed for divorce from West after six years of marriage in February 201. The former will get joint custody of their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — plus “equal access” to them, according to the divorce settlement documents obtained by Billboard. In addition to the monthly child support, Ye is also responsible for 50% of the children’s educational, medical and security expenses.

Notably, there is a dispute involving their children, both parties agreed to participate in a proper mediation, per the documents. However, if one of them does not participate, the other is allow to make the decision by default. The two reportedly have an extensive prenuptial agreement, and dutifully kept their assets split during the marriage, limiting the complexity of the proceedings.