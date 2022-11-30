×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

D.L. Hughley Uses ‘Gold Digger’ Lyrics to Mock Kanye West’s Divorce Settlement

"When (your) life imitates (your) art… YIKES," Hughley wrote on Instagram.

D.L. Hughley
D.L. Hughley performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on January 21, 2022 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Bobby Bank/GI

D.L. Hughley is clapping back once again at Kanye West following the rapper’s attacks on his style via Instagram back in March. This time, the comedian came for Ye’s divorce settlement with Kim Kardashian that was released on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

Explore

Explore

Kanye West

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“When (your) life imitates (your) art… YIKES,” Hughley wrote on Instagram, captioning a screenshot news from the settlement that requires Ye to pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month in child support. He then took a page out of Ye’s own book, citing his “Gold Digger” lyrics, “If you ain’t no punk holla, ‘We want prenup’ / ‘We want prenup!’ yeah / It’s something that you need to have / ‘Cause when she leave yo’ a– she gone leave with half…” he wrote.

Related

Russell Wilson Ciara

Ciara Wishes Hubby Russell Wilson a Happy 34th Birthday: 'Today a King Was Born'

The settlement comes nearly early two years after Kardashian filed for divorce from West after six years of marriage in February 201. The former will get joint custody of their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — plus “equal access” to them, according to the divorce settlement documents obtained by Billboard. In addition to the monthly child support, Ye is also responsible for 50% of the children’s educational, medical and security expenses.

Notably, there is a dispute involving their children, both parties agreed to participate in a proper mediation, per the documents. However, if one of them does not participate, the other is allow to make the decision by default. The two reportedly have an extensive prenuptial agreement, and dutifully kept their assets split during the marriage, limiting the complexity of the proceedings.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad