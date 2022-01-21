×
Cypress Hill Are ‘Back in Black’ With 10th Album Announcement & ‘Bye Bye’ Single

Legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill released single "Bye Bye" and announced a new album, arriving March 18.

Cypress Hill
Cypress Hill Eitan Miskevich*

On Friday (Jan. 21), legendary West Coast hip-hop group Cypress Hill took to Instagram to announce the spring release of their 10th album, Back in Black.

“We are stoked to let y’all know that our new record, Back in Black, is officially coming March 18,” the post read.

Cypress Hill

The group also released the album’s latest single “Bye Bye,” featuring rapper Dizzy Wright. The rugged, classic hip-hop offering centers on politically charged lyrical themes, highlighting social ills and oppression, reflected in the police sirens that echo throughout the nearly 4-minute track.

“In Cypress Hill tradition, we always try to make a dark song,” member B Real says in a press release. “This song is a statement. In a roundabout way, we spoke to the politics of today. Being lulled into this dreamworld by the government. Trying to blind us from the separation that they created, to put us to sleep while they do whatever they want.”

The Billboard 200-topping group, comprised of B-Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog and Eric Bobo, will be touring with heavy metal band Slipknot during their Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour from March through June. Cypress Hill also announced an NFT collection and a documentary, Insane in the Brain: Cypress Hill, arriving this spring.

Back in Black track list

1. Takeover
2. Open Ya Mind
3. Certified (feat. Demrick)
4. Bye Bye (feat. Dizzy Wright)
5. Come With Me
6. The Original
7. Hit ‘Em
8. Break of Dawn
9. Champion Sound
10. The Ride

Cypress Hill's 'Back in Black'
Album art for Cypress Hill’s ‘Back in Black’ Courtesy of Cypress Hill
