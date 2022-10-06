×
Cynthia Erivo Shares Sweet Selfie With Ariana Grande From ‘Somewhere in Oz’

Erivo is set to play Elphaba, while Grande will be portraying Glinda in the 'Wicked' film adaptation.

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City.

Wicked is gearing up production and the two superstar leads are enjoying time together. Cynthia Erivo, who is set to play Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (Oct. 6) to share a mirror selfie from a rehearsal room with Ariana Grande, who will be portraying Glinda the Good Witch.

“Somewhere in Oz,” Erivo captioned the photo, and when Grande reposted it, the pop star wrote, “Ily more.” See the Story before it disappears here.

On Wednesday (Sept. 21), director Jon M. Chu officially announced that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey would be joining the cast of his long-awaited film adaptation of the smash-hit Broadway musical Wicked. He is set to portray the male lead Fiyero in the new set of films.

The Wicked film adaptation has been in the works for years, being first announced back in 2016. In February 2021, Chu — who was about to release his critically lauded musical-to-film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights — was announced as the project’s director. In November 2021, Erivo and Grande were announced as the film’s stars, followed by an announcement from Chu in April 2022 saying that he was splitting the film into two parts.

“Thank goodness,” Grande captioned her series of photos announcing the news that she had gotten the role. Grande’s photos include a picture of a bouquet of flowers with a card reading, “‘Pink Goes Good With Green’ Congratulations Miss A, The Part Was Made For You, I Look Forward To Sharing This Musical Journey With You. Love, Cynthia.”

