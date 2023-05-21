Siouxsie & Iggy Pop’s Cruel World Sets Rescheduled Due to Severe Weather Conditions

Cruel World organizers in Southern California were forced to cancel sets by Siouxsie and Iggy Pop on Saturday (May 20) due to severe weather conditions.

Saturday’s festival, held at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., would’ve marked Siouxsie’s first U.S. performance in 15 years. Pop’s set was cut short because of a surprise thunderstorm. Both artists have been rescheduled to perform on Sunday (May 21), permitting suitable weather conditions.

“At the direction of Pasadena Fire Department, the venue was evacuated due to unsafe weather conditions and lightning strikes in the area, verified by the National Weather Service,” Cruel World organizers said in a post on Twitter. “Siouxsie and Iggy Pop will be back at Brookside at the Rose Bowl Sunday, May 21 with Siouxsie performing an extended set. This will be her only North American performance in 2023.”

Festival-goers who had a pass to Saturday’s performance will be allowed access into Sunday’s show at 5 p.m., organizers noted.

Earlier on Saturday, the 1980s-themed Cruel World 2023 featured sets by the Human League, Echo & the Bunnymen, Gary Numan, Billy Idol, Love & Rockets, Berlin, and others.

See Cruel World’s full statement on Twitter below.