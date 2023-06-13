Underworld, Flume, LP Giobbi & Fatboy Slim Lead Lineup for CRSSD 2023 Fall Edition

San Diego’s biannual CRSDD festival is coming in hot for its fall edition, with a lineup featuring Underworld, Flume, LP Giobbi, Fatboy Slim, Jayda G, Eliza Rose and many more.

Encompassing house, techno, indie electronic and all flavors of dance music encompassed therein, the CRSDD Fall 2023 lineup also features Anjuna mainstay Ben Böhmer, U.K. live electronic favorite SG Lewis, Norewegian legends Röyksopp, a DJ set from the legends Basement Jaxx, white hot duo Overmono, tech-house evangelist FISHER, Chris Lake playing b2b Cloonee, techno queens Charlotte de Witte and Amelie Lens, Norwegian hero Todd Terje, rising U.K stars Barry Can’t Swim, TSHA, HAAi, salute and many more. See the complete lineup below.

Announced today (June 13), this lineup comes ahead of the festival happening this September 23 and 24 at San Diego’s Waterfront Park, where it’s been hosted since its 2014 debut. Tickets for the 21 and over show go on sale on Wednesday, June 21.

Artists at the event play across three stages, with the venue directly on the harbor of San Diego Bay. The venue also includes interactive programming via the CRSSD Lab music-tech lounge, along with a vinyl market.

Both the spring and fall editions of CRSSD typically host roughly 15,000 fans and serve as part of a Southern California electronic festival roster that includes HARD, myriad Insomniac Events shows, Coachella and more. The festival is produced by the SoCal based FNGRS CRSSD.

Listen to exclusive sets from Jackmaster, AMÉMÉ, Tom & Collins and more from CRSSD’s spring 2023 festival here.