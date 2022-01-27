Inaugural Edition of Creamfields South Expands Its Massive Lineup With Idris Elba & More

Creamfields South, the new venture from the U.K.’s venerable Creamfields festival, is going big for its inaugural year with a huge lineup, which expanded Thursday (Jan. 27.)

Creamfields South will feature global heavyweights including previously announced headlines Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Fisher, Charlotte de Witte, Fatboy Slim, deadmau5 and more. The lineup will also feature newly announced acts including Oliver Heldens, Andy C, Pete Tong, Paul van Dyk, Idris Elba and many other artists representing house, techno, jungle, trance and beyond. See the complete lineup below.

The event today announced that it will also feature Eric Prydz performing his revered audiovisual spectacular, HOLO. This performance is promised to include include new music. Creamfields South will happen June 3-4 in Hylands Park, about an hour east of London. The camping festival is expected to draw 50,000 fans per day to the site.

The original Creamfields festival, now called Creamfields North, previously announced an equally huge lineup including Above & Beyond, Armin van Buuren, Camelphat, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz and Tiesto, with more artists to be added. Creamfields North is scheduled for Aug. 25-28, 2022, with the show marking the event’s 25-year anniversary. Bringing in upwards of 70,000 fans, Creamfields North takes place 30 minutes outside of Liverpool.

While the 2020 edition of Creamfields North was canceled due to the pandemic, the event did happen in 2021, marking a huge comeback weekend for festivals in the U.K. — with the Creamfields, Reeding and Leeds festivals all happening over the weekend of Aug. 27, 2021.

Both Creamfields North and Creamfields South are produced by Live Nation.