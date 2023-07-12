Courtney Barnett Sets Instrumental Album ‘End Of The Day,’ Calls Time on Milk! Records

Courtney Barnett’s next release won’t feature any vocals.

End Of The Day is due out Sept. 8, and is said to be an instrumental affair, a “meditative, slow-burning and beautiful record,” reads a statement, “prioritizing atmosphere, tone and texture over traditional song structures and melodic hooks.”

The collection spans 17 tracks, originally created as part of the score to Danny Cohen‘s documentary Anonymous Club. Three cuts arrive early on streaming services, “Start Somewhere,” “Life Balance” and “First Slow,” accompanied with a visual shot by filmmaker Claire Marie Vogel.

Barnett’s instrumental improvisations took shape in May 2021 with collaborator and producer Stella Mozgawa, who had worked on the Aussie singer and songwriters’ third studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time, released that year.

End Of The Day will arrive via Milk! Records, and will be one of the final releases on the label, which will wrap-up at the end of 2023.

The label was established by Barnett and Jen Cloher in 2012 as a vehicle for the release of Barnett’s debut EP, I’ve Got a Friend Called Emily Ferris. The label’s roster would grow to include Cloher, Liz Stringer, East Brunswick All Girls Choir, Loose Tooth, Hachiku, Tiny Ruins, The Finks, Hand Habits, Bachelor and Sleater-Kinney, releasing over 70 albums, compilations and collaborations.

Based in Melbourne, Milk has won the AIR Award for best independent label on two occasions, in 2015 and 2018.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to be a part of this incredible community and to work alongside so many amazing artists,” says Barnett of the Milk closure. “Thank you to every single person who has been part of the Milk! Records journey, it wouldn’t be the same without you.”

Barnett has been one of Australia’s leading indie exports of the past decade. Her debut full-length album from 2015, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, peaked at No. 4 in Australia, No. 16 in the United Kingdom and No. 20 in the United States, and won the Australian Music Prize, a trio of ARIA Awards and a nomination for best international female at the BRIT Awards. Her solo follow-up cracked the top 10 in the United Kingdom, led several Billboard charts and peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard 200.

A collaborative project with Kurt Vile, 2017’s Lotta Sea Lice, hit No. 5 in Australia, No. 11 in the U.K., and No. 51 in the U.S.

“End Of The Day” tracklist:

Start Somewhere

Life Balance

First Slow

A to B

(Electricity)

Two Circles Reflecting

End Of The Day

Floating Down

Spring Ascends

Intro

B to C

Like Water

Gold Room

Sun Through

River

Get On With It

Eternity Repeat